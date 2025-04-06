Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Massive protests take place in US and other European cities against Trump’s economic policies

Apr 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of people across all 50 states marched in protest against President Donald Trump’s administration, criticizing moves to shrink the government and cut social services.

The Hands Off rallies, organised by over 150 groups, took place in more than 1,200 locations. The protests remained peaceful, with no immediate reports of arrests.

Demonstrators opposed efforts to fire federal workers, close Social Security offices, cut health funding, deport immigrants, and reduce protections for transgender people.

The protester also targeted Elon Musk, a Trump adviser who leads the new Department of Government Efficiency, accusing him of helping dismantle key government programs.

Meanwhile, In a statement the White House said that President Trump has a clear position, they said he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for people who are eligible.

The White House added that Democrats want to give these benefits to people who are in the country illegally, which they believe would drain the programs and hurt American seniors.

