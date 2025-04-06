Deadly Storms Lash Central-Eastern US: 16 Killed, Flash Floods Trigger Evacuations

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 16 people have been killed in a violent storm across the central-eastern part of the USA, stretching from Texas to Ohio. Day after day of heavy rain has prompted a series of flash-flood emergencies. States heavily affected include Tennessee, where 10 deaths have been reported, followed by Kentucky, Missouri, and Arkansas, with hundreds of roads impassable and mandatory evacuations ordered in some areas. The National Weather Service has issued flash flood emergencies for numerous areas, with some locations expected to reach major flood stage, impacting infrastructure and communities.