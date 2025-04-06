Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Israelis Demand Hostage Deal as Ceasefire Pressure Mounts Ahead of Netanyahu’s US Visit

Apr 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of Israelis continue to protest daily, urging their government to negotiate with Hamas for the release of all hostages still held in Gaza. The demonstrations come amid concerns that ongoing Israeli military operations, which resumed on March 18, may endanger those captives.

Gaza’s health authorities reported 60 deaths in the past 24 hours due to Israeli air and ground assaults. At a Tel Aviv rally, protesters demanded a ceasefire and negotiations. Recent polls show 69 percent of Israelis support ending the conflict in exchange for a hostage release deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit the White House on Monday, where a Gaza ceasefire is likely to be a key topic in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

