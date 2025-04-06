Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

White House Slammed for ‘Cruel’ Deportation Video Using Pop Song

Apr 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The White House is under fire after posting a video today showing detained immigrants being prepared for deportation, accompanied by the upbeat song “Kiss Him Goodbye” by Bananarama. Shared on the official White House account on X, the video included the caption and showed individuals in shackles boarding a deportation flight.

The post drew swift backlash online, with critics labelling it “cruel” and “dehumanising”. Advocacy groups and users accused the administration of mocking those being deported.

This isn’t the first time the White House has faced criticism over such posts. Last month, a deportation video using Semisonic’s “Closing Time” also sparked outrage, with the band objecting to the song’s use.

The latest controversy has reignited debate over the Trump administration’s immigration policies and their portrayal on social media. The White House has not commented on the matter.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US starts collecting President Trump’s new 10% tariff on all imports

Apr 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

2 UK MPs detained in Israel, refused entry into the country

Apr 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Massive protests take place in US and other European cities against Trump’s economic policies

Apr 6, 2025

You missed

ARTICLES

Growing terror of stray animals in India

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

Ban on Tobacco Sales for Younger Generations Could Prevent 1.2 Million Lung Cancer Deaths

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HEALTH

BP Patterns in Early Pregnancy and Future Hypertension Risk

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US starts collecting President Trump’s new 10% tariff on all imports

6 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!