White House Slammed for ‘Cruel’ Deportation Video Using Pop Song

AMN/ WEB DESK

The White House is under fire after posting a video today showing detained immigrants being prepared for deportation, accompanied by the upbeat song “Kiss Him Goodbye” by Bananarama. Shared on the official White House account on X, the video included the caption and showed individuals in shackles boarding a deportation flight.

The post drew swift backlash online, with critics labelling it “cruel” and “dehumanising”. Advocacy groups and users accused the administration of mocking those being deported.

This isn’t the first time the White House has faced criticism over such posts. Last month, a deportation video using Semisonic’s “Closing Time” also sparked outrage, with the band objecting to the song’s use.

The latest controversy has reignited debate over the Trump administration’s immigration policies and their portrayal on social media. The White House has not commented on the matter.