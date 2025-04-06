Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US Revokes Visas for South Sudanese Over Deportation Dispute

Apr 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The US has revoked visas for all South Sudanese passport holders and will deny them entry, citing the country’s refusal to accept deported citizens. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said South Sudan’s government is taking advantage of the United States by not cooperating with repatriations.

The move follows President Trump’s strict immigration policies and rising tensions in South Sudan, where renewed violence threatens a fragile peace deal. Temporary Protected Status for South Sudanese in the US is set to expire on May 3.

The Trump administration has taken a tougher stance on countries resisting deportations, previously clashing with Colombia over a similar issue.

