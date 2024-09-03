UP Wolves Attack: Govt deploys additional forest department personnel to sensitive areas

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed additional forest department personnel to sensitive areas where packs of wolves are attacking children. At least 10 more teams are combing in the areas where incidents of attack from the wolves are reported. Forest Minister of the state is also visiting the affected areas in Pilibhit and Lakhimpur khiri today.

Meanwhile, the wolves have attacked two more children in two separate incidents in Bahraich and Barabanki districts. One wolf was captured by the forest department teams in Rampur district yesterday.