US starts collecting President Trump’s new 10% tariff on all imports

Apr 6, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States customs agents have begun collecting President Donald Trump’s unilateral 10 per cent tariff on all imports from many countries.

The initial ten per cent baseline tariff paid by U.S. importers took effect at U.S. seaports, airports and customs warehouses from Saturday midnight. Among the countries first hit with the ten percent tariff are Australia, Britain, Colombia, Argentina, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection bulletin to shippers indicates no grace period for cargoes on the water at midnight on Saturday.

Trump’s higher reciprocal tariff rates of 11 percent to 50 per cent on goods from 57 larger trading partners are due to take effect from Wednesday midnight.

