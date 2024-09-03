Andhra Pradesh government launches relief operation; 6 helicopters 30 drones deployed to deliver food supplies

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched an extensive relief operation in response to the devastating floods that have affected the region for the past three days. The state government is fully mobilised to provide essential aid and support to those in need. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is continuously overseeing the relief and rescue operations.

The Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up with a large-scale relief operation in response to the devastating floods. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the situation. Six helicopters and thirty drones are being used to deliver essential supplies. A dedicated team of thirty-two IAS officers is working tirelessly to transport food supplies from ten districts.

The Chief Minister has issued clear instructions to all officials, with strict actions promised against those who do not comply. In a heartfelt appeal, Mr. Naidu encouraged everyone to support flood victims and participate in the crisis response. A special donation collection point has been set up at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada for those who wish to contribute food supplies. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu has participated in a review meeting on the flood situation in Vijayawada and inspected the use of drones in the relief operations.