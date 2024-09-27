8th Meeting of India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee held in Delhi

The 8th meeting of the India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee was hosted by India in New Delhi on Friday. The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss potential areas of cooperation like shipping, Textile, Health, Power, Transport, and Connectivity, as key avenues for collaboration. During the meeting, India also welcomed the creation of the Rupee-Kyat trade Settlement Mechanism with an aim to increase bilateral commerce with Myanmar in local currencies.

The meeting also touched on how this cooperation could lead to long-term benefits, helping both the countries to achieve their goals. The meeting reiterated the commitment of completion of review of ASEAN- India Trade in Goods Agreement in an expeditious manner. Myanmar is the 7th largest trading partner of India within ASEAN.