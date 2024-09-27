THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

8th Meeting of India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee held in Delhi

Sep 27, 2024

The 8th meeting of the India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee was hosted by India in New Delhi on Friday. The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss potential areas of cooperation like shipping, Textile, Health, Power, Transport, and Connectivity, as key avenues for collaboration. During the meeting, India also welcomed the creation of the Rupee-Kyat trade Settlement Mechanism with an aim to increase bilateral commerce with Myanmar in local currencies.

The meeting also touched on how this cooperation could lead to long-term benefits, helping both the countries to achieve their goals. The meeting reiterated the commitment of completion of review of ASEAN- India Trade in Goods Agreement in an expeditious manner. Myanmar is the 7th largest trading partner of India within ASEAN.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI organizes conference on Governance in Small Finance Banks

Sep 27, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India, Uzbekistan sign treaty to boost investor confidence

Sep 27, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India has become global manufacturing hub under Atma Nirbhar Scheme: Scindia

Sep 27, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Ujjain: महाकाल मंदिर के पास बड़ा हादसा, दीवार गिरने से दो की मौत, चार घायल

September 27, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Two dead as wall near Ujjain’s Mahakal temple collapses due to rain

September 27, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

8th Meeting of India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee held in Delhi

September 27, 2024
URDU SECTION

کیا آپ بھی جعلی ادویات لے رہے ہیں؟ پیراسیٹامول سمیت 50 سے زائد ادویات کوالٹی ٹیسٹ میں ناکام ہوگئیں۔

September 27, 2024