RBI organizes conference on Governance in Small Finance Banks

Sep 27, 2024

AMN / Bengaluru

The Reserve Bank of India had organized a day long conference for the Directors of Small Finance Banks, SFBs in Bengaluru. The theme of the conference was ‘Governance in SFBs – Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability’.

Delivering the keynote address, RBI Deputy Governor Mr. Swaminathan J. encouraged the Directors to be vigilant and proactive in identifying and mitigating emerging risks. He emphasised the need for strengthening cybersecurity and a stronger focus on financial inclusion, customer service and grievance redressal. He also highlighted the importance of sustainable business models.

According to an official press release, the Conference also included technical sessions conducted by senior officials of RBI in the areas of ‘Governance and Assurance Functions’, ‘Business Risk – Regulatory and Supervisory Expectations’ and ‘IT Systems and Cybersecurity’.

