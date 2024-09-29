THE INDIAN AWAAZ

India Ranks as Second-Largest Steel Producer: Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa

Sep 28, 2024

UNION Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa, said that India is currently the second-largest producer of steel, with a production of 144 million metric tonnes. While addressing a three-day international conference on green steel production in New Delhi, the Minister lauded the technological innovation and material efficiency in the steel sector, which have driven global steel production close to 2 billion metric tonnes.

Mr. Srinivasa pointed out that the future of the steel sector will be built on digitisation and sustainable steel production to minimise emission levels and reduce its environmental carbon footprint. He also urged the industry to transition to low-carbon metal production through process innovation and robust collaboration between both primary and secondary metal producers.

