Piyush Goyal to co-chair 6th India-USA Commercial Dialogue meeting with Ms. Gina Raimondo

Sep 29, 2024

Commerce and Industry Minister to interact with leading American and Indian CEOs, discuss investment avenues in India

At the invitation of the United States Secretary of Commerce, Ms. Gina Raimondo Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, Piyush Goyal, will undertake a visit to the United States of America from September 30 – October 3, 2024.

Piyush Goyal will co-chair with Secretary Raimondo the India-USA CEO Forum on October 2  2024, and the 6th India-USA Commercial Dialogue on October 3, 2024 to be held in Washington D.C., during which both sides will discuss ways to generate sustainable economic growth, improving the business and investment climate and to deepen ties between the Indian and the American business communities.

Minister Goyal will interact with leading American and Indian CEOs & industry leaders and to highlight the vast opportunities for investment in India. His interactions with business and industry leaders in a roundtable organized by US-India Strategic Partnership Forum will stress upon ways to further leverage the complementary strengths and synergies between the economies of India and USA. He will also chair a Young Business Leaders Roundtable and India-USA Gems & Jewellery Trade Roundtable.

Shri Goyal and Secretary Raimondo will also discuss steps to Expand and Diversify Critical Minerals Supply Chains between India and the USA. The two sides are negotiating a MoU which intends to enhance bilateral collaboration to increase and diversify essential critical mineral supply chains and leverage their complementary strengths.

Minister Goyal will also meet the USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai at Washington DC to discuss the ongoing collaboration under the Trade Policy Forum and ways to further add to two way trade between the two countries.

The Minister’s visit will add further impetus to the strong and growing trade and investment ties between India and the USA. It will encourage business-to-business engagement, and promote strategic partnerships across sectors of priority to both sides, including critical minerals, building Supply Chain Resilience, facilitating Climate and Clean Technology Cooperation, Inclusive Digital Growth, Standards and Conformance Cooperation, Travel & Tourism etc. 

