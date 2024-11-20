840 MT of onions arrive in Delhi from Nashik

AMN

The Kanda Express train with 840 metric tonnes of onion arrived at Kishanganj Railway Station in Delhi on Sunday from Nashik in Maharashtra to meet the demand for onion. The Consumer Affairs Ministry said this is the fourth bulk transportation of onions by train to Delhi-NCR. The third shipment arrived last week on the 12th of November.

The Ministry said that the onions have been allocated at 35 rupees per kg for retail sale to Mother Dairy, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India and the Network for Certification and Conservation of Forests. Another shipment of 720 metric tonnes left Nashik yesterday and is likely to reach Delhi by the 21st of November.

Additionally, the government has also decided to offload onions kept in cold storage at Sonipat to meet the requirements of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir.