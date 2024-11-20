The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

840 MT of onions arrive in Delhi from Nashik

Nov 20, 2024
Kanda Express delivers 840 MT of onions to Delhi

AMN

The Kanda Express train with 840 metric tonnes of onion arrived at Kishanganj Railway Station in Delhi on Sunday from Nashik in Maharashtra to meet the demand for onion. The Consumer Affairs Ministry said this is the fourth bulk transportation of onions by train to Delhi-NCR. The third shipment arrived last week on the 12th of November.

The Ministry said that the onions have been allocated at 35 rupees per kg for retail sale to Mother Dairy, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India and the Network for Certification and Conservation of Forests. Another shipment of 720 metric tonnes left Nashik yesterday and is likely to reach Delhi by the 21st of November.

Additionally, the government has also decided to offload onions kept in cold storage at Sonipat to meet the requirements of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Post

NCR DELHI TOP AWAAZ

Delhi govt urges Centre to grant permission for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain in capital

Nov 19, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kailash Gahlot joins BJP

Nov 18, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall with thunderstorms in southern parts of INDIA

Nov 17, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Salima Tete praises Indian Women’s Hockey team’s victory over Japan in semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

China advances to final of Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
SPORTS

Women’s Asian Hockey: India stormed into final after defeating Japan 2-0 in the semi-final

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

840 MT of onions arrive in Delhi from Nashik

20 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment