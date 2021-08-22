FreeCurrencyRates.com

7 killed near Airport in Kabul in attempt to flee from Afghanistan

At least seven people were killed on Sunday near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul as they attempted to flee the country. UK Defence Ministry said that conditions on the ground are extremely challenging but they are doing everything they can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible. The developments came a day after US embassy in Afghanistan advised its nationals in Kabul to avoid travelling to Hamid Karzai International Airport, citing potential security threats outside the airport’s gates. Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban’s control has forced people to flee the nation fearing their atrocities.

About 4,500 US troops are in temporary control of Hamid Karzai International Airport, with some 900 British soldiers also on patrol at the site as part of efforts to secure the evacuation flights.

There are growing concerns over the 31 August deadline for the US to withdraw its troops. Meanwhile, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said it is “mathematically impossible” to evacuate 60,000 people by the end of the month.

In another related development, more senior Taliban leaders have arrived in Kabul from the Qatari capital, Doha, where they had been part of the negotiating team that met with US officials.

