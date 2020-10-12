7 Indians nationals abducted in Libya released

WEB DESK

The seven Indian nationals who had been abducted at Asshwerif in Libya on 14th of September have been released. Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, Indian Ambassador to Tunisia Puneet Roy Kundal spoke to them over phone after they were handed over by the abductors to the company Al Shola Al Mudia.

All of the personnel released yesterday are in good health and are currently staying in the company’s premises in Brega.

The Ministry said that it is trying to complete requisite formalities to enable their return to India. The Ministry also conveyed its sincere thanks to the Libyan authorities and the tribal elders from the region for their steadfast cooperation in securing the release of Indian nationals unharmed.

The Ministry said, Indian Ambassador to Tunisia and the local consular staff were in constant touch with them and the company all through the crisis. The Ministry has reiterated that there is ban on travel of Indian nationals to Libya, irrespective of the purpose, since May 2016 because of the security situation there.