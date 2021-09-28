Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
7 Candidates Elected for Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Dr. L. Murugan was today elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh. The opposition Congress did not field its candidate in the Rajya Sabha election.

Returning Officer Avadhesh Pratap Singh informed that till the last day of nomination, only Dr. Murugan’s nomination was submitted and found valid. Dr Murugan was declared elected unopposed after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations expired at 3 pm today.

Congress nominee Rajani Patil was today announced elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra after BJP candidate, Sanjay Upadhyay withdrew his nomination.

The by-poll was necessitated following the untimely demise of Congress MP Rajeev Satav.

In Tamilnadu, Two DMK candidates Dr. Kanimozhi N.V.N.Somu and K.R.N.Rajeshkumar have been declared elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Trinamool Congress candidate Sushmita Dev has been elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from the vacant seat of West Bengal. She collected her certificate from the state Assembly house today, on the last day for withdrawal of nominations. No party including BJP had fielded any candidate against the former Congress MP from Assam who recently joined the AITC.

Union minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been elected to the Rajya Sabha from Assam unopposed. The opposition parties did not file any candidate against him.

Mr. Sonowal has received the certificate of election to the Upper House at Guwahati this evening. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , state BJP President Bhabesh Kalita among others accompanied him while receiving the certificate.

In Puducherry, the BJP Candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha Seat Mr. S. Selvaganabathy, was today elected unopposed.

Puducherry Assembly Secretary cum Returning Officer, R. Mounissamy declared election of S. Selvaganabathy, and handed over the certificate to the effect. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, BJP State President V. Saminathan greeted the newly elected member.

