Bharat Bandh received ‘unprecedented, historic’ response from 23 states: SKM

AMN / WEB DESK

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to day claimed that its call for a Bharat Bandh received “unprecedented and historic” response from more than 23 states and not a single untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

“Reports have been pouring in about the overwhelmingly positive and resounding response to the Bharat Bandh call to mark 10 months of peaceful protests with rightful demands from the ‘annadaatas’ of the country. Spontaneous participation from various sections of the society was witnessed at most places,” it said in a statement.

The SKM said the bandh was observed peacefully in “more than 23 states” and not a single untoward incident was reported. It also appreciated state governments and political parties that extended support to the bandh.

“Reports have come in from hundreds of locations from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal about the bandh, and numerous events to accompany the same,” the statement said.