Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Sep 2021 02:45:12      انڈین آواز

Bharat Bandh received ‘unprecedented, historic’ response from 23 states: SKM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to day claimed that its call for a Bharat Bandh received “unprecedented and historic” response from more than 23 states and not a single untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

“Reports have been pouring in about the overwhelmingly positive and resounding response to the Bharat Bandh call to mark 10 months of peaceful protests with rightful demands from the ‘annadaatas’ of the country. Spontaneous participation from various sections of the society was witnessed at most places,” it said in a statement.

The SKM said the bandh was observed peacefully in “more than 23 states” and not a single untoward incident was reported. It also appreciated state governments and political parties that extended support to the bandh.

Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in different parts of India

“Reports have come in from hundreds of locations from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Pondicherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal about the bandh, and numerous events to accompany the same,” the statement said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

Shahan Ali Mohsin dominates MRF F1600 with a double, Arjun Balu, Anindith Reddy share honours in Saloon cars

AMN / Chennai On an incident-filled day, Agra's 17-year old Shahan Ali Mohsin, a multiple National karting ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz