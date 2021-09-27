Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in different parts of India

Farmers block highways, squat on railway tracks in Punjab, Haryana during 10-hour shutdown. A complete shutdown is observed in Punjab, with transport services suspended during the bandh period, while shops and other commercial establishments remain shut at most places

The 10-hour Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ unions to demand the scrapping of three central farm laws got an enormous response in Punjab and Haryana while in other parts of the country it evoked a mixed response.

In Punjab and Haryana tens of thousands of farmers blocked major highways, including National Highway 1 linking Delhi. Shops and other commercial establishments were closed in most towns as traders extended their support to the agitating farmers. They opened their establishments only after the shutdown was over.

However, there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the states. Emergency medical services were exempted from the blockade.

The protesting farmers parked their tractors on highways and major link roads in both Punjab and Haryana and squatted on the road.

Even an Indian Army convoy was halted for half an hour in Jalandhar town with farmers allowing it to move ahead after checking documents.

Heavy police presence was seen at various places in Haryana and Punjab to maintain law and order. The police diverted traffic at several places as the farmers blocked the highways.

Hundreds of people had a harrowing time as buses, taxis and trains did not ply due to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)-called Bharat Bandh.

Kerala also witnessed completely shut down. There have been rallies and protests in other states. Traffic in Punjab, Haryana and on highways connecting Delhi to neighbouring states has been disrupted.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi urged the Centre to repeal the three “anti-farmer” laws.

“#I Stand With Farmers & appeal the Union Govt. to repeal the three anti-farmer laws. Our farmers have been struggling for their rights since more than a year & it is high time that their voice is heard. I request the farmers to raise their voice in a peaceful manner,” he said in a tweet.

Major opposition parties, including the Congress, and several state governments have lent their support for the strike. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group of some 40 farmers’ unions, had called for schools, colleges, workplaces and shops across the country to remain shut, but it said emergency services will be allowed to operate.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier in the day urged farmers not to protest and said the government is ready to hold discussions on the issue. “I urge farmers to adopt the path of discussion by leaving the path of protests. Central government is ready to discuss any issues raised by farmers,” he said in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Sunday. Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. The government, however, has been projecting the three laws as major agricultural reforms. Over 10 rounds of talks between the two parties have failed to break the deadlock.

Bihar: RJD, Cong workers block highways, rail in Bihar

Highways, roads and railway tracks were blocked in several places across Bihar today as Bharat Bandh evoked a mixed response in the state. RJD and Congress workers blocked roads in Patna, Bhojpur, Lakhisarai, Jahanabad, East Champaran, Begusarai, Madhepura and Nalanda districts, affecting the movement of the traffic. In Patna, RJD workers blocked the road near Buddha Smriti Park, burning tyres in protest against the three farm laws. However, they were swiftly removed, a police officer said. RJD and CPI members also blocked railway lines in Patna, Ara, Jahanabad and Madhepura. “Adequate security personnel have been deployed at railway stations and other sensitive places in the state to check any untoward incident,” an official said.

Mixed response in Rajasthan

The Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ unions received a mixed response in Rajasthan. In areas such as Jaipur, Kota and Bikaner, some traders and businessmen voluntarily shut their shops in support of the bandh while others decided to keep their commercial establishments open.

At several places, political leaders, workers and activists, including those from the Left and the Congress, were seen asking people to pull down the shutters and temporarily shut businesses in support of the bandh.

The vehicular movement continued in most parts of the state on Monday despite the bandh. However, because of the protests and agitation, there were traffic snarls in various areas including in the state capital Jaipur.

Yogi govt has failed, crops are not being sold at MSP: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said, “He [Yogi Adityanath] had promised in his manifesto that he would raise the value of sugarcane to Rs 375-Rs 450. However, he has increased it only by Rs 25. He should give an account of the losses faced. The government has failed completely. Crops are not being sold at MSP [minimum support price] rates.”