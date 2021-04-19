Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
इंडियन आवाज़     19 Apr 2021 04:23:18      انڈین آواز

6 day lockdown in Delhi from tonight; Essential services to remain functional

AMN

The Delhi government has decided to impose a six day long lockdown in the national capital to contain the rapid rise of coronavirus cases. After a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the lockdown will come into effect from tonight which will continue till Monday morning. He said, people engaged in essential services and facing emergency conditions will be allowed for movement during the lockdown.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in the City, Mr. Kejriwal said that Delhi is witnessing shortage of several medical supplies, like beds, oxygen and medicines. He urged the people to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of this infectious disease.

Corona virus infection rate has broken all the previous records in the national capital. Delhi is registering the highest number of cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, over 25 thousand fresh cases were reported in Delhi and the positivity rate touched an all time high figure of 30 per cent. At present, the City’s health facilities are facing shortage of several medical supplies. However, the Delhi government has intensified its efforts to arrange the bed facilities, ensuring medical oxygen supplies and procurement of drugs like Remdesivir. Delhi government has decided that it will now directly monitor the entire procurement and distribution process of both Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen to ensure adequate treatment for Corona patients in Delhi.  Several schools, banquet halls and sports complexes have been turned into a Covid care centres. These centres will provide additional beds facilities to Covid patients. Last week, Delhi Government had decided to impose a weekend curfew in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in the city.

SPORTS

Five Indian pugilists in quarter finals of AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Continuing with their victory run  five Indian pugilists  moved into the q ...

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

Jurmala (Latvia), 17 April : Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko  overpowered Karman Kaur Than ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

