6 day lockdown in Delhi from tonight; Essential services to remain functional

The Delhi government has decided to impose a six day long lockdown in the national capital to contain the rapid rise of coronavirus cases. After a meeting with the Lieutenant Governor today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today announced that the lockdown will come into effect from tonight which will continue till Monday morning. He said, people engaged in essential services and facing emergency conditions will be allowed for movement during the lockdown.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of Covid-19 in the City, Mr. Kejriwal said that Delhi is witnessing shortage of several medical supplies, like beds, oxygen and medicines. He urged the people to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of this infectious disease.

Corona virus infection rate has broken all the previous records in the national capital. Delhi is registering the highest number of cases since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Yesterday, over 25 thousand fresh cases were reported in Delhi and the positivity rate touched an all time high figure of 30 per cent. At present, the City’s health facilities are facing shortage of several medical supplies. However, the Delhi government has intensified its efforts to arrange the bed facilities, ensuring medical oxygen supplies and procurement of drugs like Remdesivir. Delhi government has decided that it will now directly monitor the entire procurement and distribution process of both Remdesivir injections and medical oxygen to ensure adequate treatment for Corona patients in Delhi. Several schools, banquet halls and sports complexes have been turned into a Covid care centres. These centres will provide additional beds facilities to Covid patients. Last week, Delhi Government had decided to impose a weekend curfew in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19 in the city.