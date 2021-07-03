5 terrorists killed in J&K

AGENCIES

District Commander of banned terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), identified as Nishaz Lone, one Pakistani terrorist among five terrorists have been gunned down by security forces today in a gunfight which had broken out late last night at Hanjin village of Rajpora area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

During the operation, One Army Jawan namely Hav Kashiray Bammanalli also laid down his life in the line of his duties in a fierce firefight with terrorists and attained martyrdom. As per police sources, the encounter started after the joint team of security forces were fired upon who had laid a Cardon and Search Operation (CASO) on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the village and in retaliation, Five terrorists including a Lashkar-e-Toiba District Commander and one Pakistani terrorist were neutralised by the joint team of security forces.