44th India International Trade Fair opens at Bharat Mandapam

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

The 44th India International Trade Fair-IITF begun at Bharat Mandapam today. The theme for this year’s fair is- ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada inaugurated the Trade fair.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mr Prasada said, IITF reflects India’s growth, innovation and the nation’s aspiration for a developed and self-reliant future. He said, the Trade Fair has evolved into one of South Asia’s major events, and it reflects the vision of a new India.

The Minister added that the fair along with MSMEs plays a crucial role in advancing the goal of a developed and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Bihar are the partner states of the International event, while Jharkhand is the focus State. Nearly 30 states and union territories, and over 60 ministries, are participating in the fair.

This year, twelve countries, including, United Arab Emirates, China, Iran, South Korea, and Egypt, are participating in this 14-day International Trade fair. The trade fair provides a major platform for domestic and international trade, promoting business-to-business and business-to-consumer linkages.

Special facilities including elaborate security arrangements have been made for the convenience of visitors to the fair. First aid booths have been set up in the premises to deal with any medical emergencies, and ambulances have been deployed for immediate assistance.

The first five days of the fair are reserved for the business category. And, the fair will open to the general public on the 19th of this month. The ticket rate of the fair has been fixed at 500 rupees during business days, while, in the normal days, ticket rates are 80 rupees for adults and 40 rupees for children. On holidays and weekend, ticket rate are 150 rupees for adults and 60 rupees for children. Entry to the fair is free for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Visitors can purchase tickets through the official website of ITPO and selected 55 Delhi Metro stations, and through the Delhi Metro’s ‘Saarthi’ app. The fair’s timing is from 10 am to 7:30 pm, however, visitors can enter the trade fair only until 5:30 pm.