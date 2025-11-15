AIKS Slams Govt for ‘Surrendering India’s Seed Sovereignty’ Ahead of Global Treaty Meet in Peru

old farmer

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has sharply criticised the Union Government, accusing it of compromising India’s seed sovereignty at the upcoming International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), scheduled in Lima, Peru from November 24 to 29, 2025.

AIKS said it is “deeply outraged” by what it terms the Centre’s “double standards.” The organisation alleged that while Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan publicly talks of empowering farmers and honouring them with awards, government negotiators are preparing to concede India’s agricultural heritage to global seed corporations. According to AIKS, this amounts to a “direct betrayal” of the country’s food producers.

The farmers’ body said the minister’s recent praise for the PPV&FRA and promises of reform are merely a “drama at home,” masking a damaging international agenda. AIKS claimed that the government is considering supporting treaty proposals that would force India to place its entire national seed collection—including thousands of indigenous and farmer-developed varieties—into a global pool accessible to multinational companies.

AIKS warned that proposed changes to expand all plant genetic resources into the treaty’s “Multilateral System” would be disastrous.

It outlined three key dangers:

Loss of agricultural heritage: The country’s vast biodiversity, preserved for generations, could be openly accessed and patented by foreign agribusiness giants, who may later sell modified versions back to Indian farmers. Failed profit-sharing mechanism: The existing Benefit-Sharing Fund has brought negligible returns to India despite global commercial use of its seeds; expanding the system would deepen this imbalance. Digital biopiracy: With no regulation of Digital Sequence Information (DSI), AIKS says companies can digitally map Indian genetic resources and claim patents without sharing any benefits.

AIKS also criticised India’s chief negotiator, Dr. Sunil Archak, for downplaying the risks, saying his assurances contradict both the facts and the principles of India’s Biodiversity Act.

demands and call to action

The All India Kisan Sabha , representing millions of farmers , demands the following from the Government of India :

1. Immediately and publicly reject the expansion of the ‘ multilateral system ‘ .

2. Fight for a mandatory , transparent and equitable system that ensures companies pay for the commercial benefits they derive from our genetic resources.

3. Protect our resources from digital biopiracy by bringing DSI under strict treaty regulation and benefit – sharing .

4. The current negotiating team, including Dr. Sunil Archak, should be immediately replaced with people who are honest and committed to protecting national and farmer interests.

This surrender of seed sovereignty is the latest in a series of anti-farmer policies, such as the denial of a legal guarantee of MSP and full loan waivers. Therefore , AIKS announces a nationwide protest.

We call on all farmer organizations , SKM allies , and citizens to unite against this betrayal. We will begin a series of protests starting November 26th .