India–Korea Shipbuilding Partnership Can Power Global Markets: Hardeep Singh Puri

Nov 15, 2025

Staff Reporter / Web Desk

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the emerging India–Korea cooperation model in shipbuilding has the potential to meet not just India’s expanding maritime requirements but also supply vessels to international markets.

On the third leg of his three-day visit to South Korea, the minister underlined that the partnership brings together Korea’s world-class shipbuilding technology and India’s growing market demand, skilled workforce, and strong policy support. This combination, he said, creates a “high-value, globally competitive” ecosystem capable of transforming India into a major maritime manufacturing hub.

Mr. Puri also noted that vessels built through such joint efforts can achieve cost recovery within five years, making the collaboration economically attractive for both governments and private investors.

During the visit, the minister was given a detailed briefing on Korea’s advanced ship construction systems, precision manufacturing, and innovations in maritime engineering. He interacted with industry leaders to explore new opportunities in vessel design, fleet expansion, and energy transportation.

The Ministry said in a statement that the discussions focused on deepening long-term maritime cooperation, strengthening industrial integration, and exploring new avenues for joint shipbuilding projects. Both sides expressed interest in enhancing technology exchange, expanding fleet capabilities, and creating a sustainable supply chain for commercial and energy-related vessels.

The India–Korea partnership, the Ministry noted, is now being seen as a model that could serve global needs while boosting India’s ambitions of becoming a key player in the global shipbuilding and maritime logistics sector.

