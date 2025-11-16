India now has 13.6 crore investors, 21 crore demat accounts: SEBI

BIZ DESK

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey highlighted the growing confidence of Indian investors in the country’s capital markets. Speaking at the India International Trade Fair 2025 in the national capital on Friday, he pointed out that as of October 2025, India has nearly 13.6 crore investors holding more than 21 crore demat accounts, signalling a strong faith in the market. He also mentioned that approximately one lakh new Demat accounts are being opened every day, demonstrating rising interest, particularly among retail investors. Additionally, Mr. Pandey noted that over 80 trillion rupees has been invested in the mutual fund industry, marking a growth of more than seven times in just a decade.