At Audit Diwas 2025 Vice-President Hails CAG as Guardian of Public Purse

Nov 16, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan today said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India continues to uphold the highest standards of accountability and transparency in public finance. He said this while addressing the Audit Diwas Celebrations 2025 in New Delhi. Mr Radhakrishnan called the CAG the guardian of the public purse, noting that its commitment to fairness and truth in auditing strengthens the integrity of governance. The Vice President also said that as the nation moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the CAG will continue to play a crucial role in strengthening fiscal discipline and transparent governance. 

On the occasion, the Vice President highlighted that the CAG is currently chairing the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions, calling it a testimony of India’s journey from being a follower to emerging as a global leader. He noted that CAG’s global reputation has grown through its role as External Auditor for international organisations, including the World Health Organisation and the International Labour Organisation. He also encouraged officers to continually upgrade their skills to ensure efficient and responsible use of public funds.

