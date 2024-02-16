3rd Test: England reach at 207/2 after India post 445 in first innings

AMN

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket in the first innings of the third Test match against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot today. The 37-year-old achieved this monumental feat in his 98th Test Match. Ashwin dismissed Zak Crawley in the final session of the second day to join Anil Kumble as the second Indian to take 500 wickets in Test history.

Meanwhile, England were 207 for two at stumps in their first innings. Opener Ben Duckett was batting on 133, and his teammate Joe Root was not out at nine.

Earlier, India posted a total of 445 runs in their first innings helped by centuries from skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.