Cricket India vs England: India beat England 434 runs; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores double ton

With Yashasvi Jaiswal’s impressive double ton and hometown hero Ravindra Jadeja’s 5-wicket haul, India thrashed England by 434 runs on Sunday in Rajkot. It was a reality check for Bazball as England failed to show fight with the bat in their final innings.

England resisted their desire to play ‘Bazball’ but the Indian bowlers led by Jadeja (5/41) were an irresistible force, as they hustled out the tourists for 122 in their second innings while chasing an improbable 557-run target.

India, now, lead the five-match series 2-1.

Yashavi became the third-youngest batter to score two Test double-hundreds during his side’s third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday.

The left-handed opener, who scored his first double-century against England earlier in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, is only behind India’s Vinod Kambli and Australian legend Don Bradman in this elite list.

Jaiswal got to the landmark figure with a single off the bowling of Joe Root. He also became the third Indian to score double-hundreds in back-to-back Tests, after Kambi and Virat Kohli.

CRICKET — INTL3RD TEST

RESULT IND 445 & 430 / 4 d

ENG 319 & 122India win by 434 runs