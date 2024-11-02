352nd Governing Body meeting of ILO is underway in Geneva

WEB DESK

The 352nd Governing Body meeting of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) is underway in Geneva. It began on the 28th of last month and will continue till the 7th of this month.

During the meeting Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra highlighted India’s commitment to improving living standards reflected in significant initiatives covering all dimensions of poverty that have led to 248 million individuals escaping multidimensional poverty in the last nine years as measured by the multidimensional poverty index. She also stated the employment growth within the country adding around 170 million persons in economic activity during 2016-17 and 2022-23 as per provisional estimates.

Ms. Dawra also spoke about the Government initiatives like PM Jan Dhan Yojana, which bridged the financial gap for the unbanked, while PM Jeevan Jyoti Yojanaand PM Suraksha Bima Yojana offered offer affordable life and accident insurance. She also stressed on India’s remarkable transformation over the past decade in terms of financial inclusion and prioritizing access to financial services for vulnerable populations.

In the meeting, India emphasized that a convergent approach will ensure UN bodies operate more synergistically for fulfilling the shared vision of promoting social justice and sustainable inclusive development globally.