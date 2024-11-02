G20 issues its first Ministerial Declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction

WEB DESK

With the active participation of a high-level Indian delegation, a G20 meeting has arrived at a consensus in finalising the first Ministerial declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), according to an official statement issued today.

The G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Ministerial Meeting was held from 30th October to 1st November 2024 in Belem, Brazil. In his inventions, during various Ministerial sessions, P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, shared the progress made by the Government of India in reducing disaster risks and in upscaling disaster financing in the country, the statement said.

The Principal Secretary also emphasized India’s approach to disaster risk reduction, on five priorities of DRRWG. These are Early warning systems, Disaster resilient infrastructure, Disaster Risk Reduction financing, Resilient recovery and Nature based solutions.

The first DRRWG was established on India’s initiative during its presidency of G20, last year in New Delhi. Alongside DRRWG, the Indian Delegation also participated in Troika meetings with the Ministers of Brazil and South Africa, and held bilateral meetings with ministers from the host country Brazil and other countries including Japan, Norway, South Africa, South Korea, Germany among others.