THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US deploys additional ballistic missile defence destroyers to West Asia region

Nov 2, 2024

WEB DESK

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defence destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several B-52 long-range strike bombers to the West Asia region.

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement yesterday that the deployments are in line with the US commitments to the protection of its citizens and forces in the region, the defence of Israel, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy.

He added that these movements demonstrate the flexible nature of US global defence posture and US capability to deploy world-wide on short notice to meet evolving national security threats.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel says it killed Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab in airstrike

Nov 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

352nd Governing Body meeting of ILO is underway in Geneva

Nov 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

G20 issues its first Ministerial Declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction

Nov 2, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel says it killed Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab in airstrike

November 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

352nd Governing Body meeting of ILO is underway in Geneva

November 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

G20 issues its first Ministerial Declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction

November 2, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US deploys additional ballistic missile defence destroyers to West Asia region

November 2, 2024