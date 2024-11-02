US deploys additional ballistic missile defence destroyers to West Asia region

WEB DESK

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defence destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several B-52 long-range strike bombers to the West Asia region.

Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder said in a statement yesterday that the deployments are in line with the US commitments to the protection of its citizens and forces in the region, the defence of Israel, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy.

He added that these movements demonstrate the flexible nature of US global defence posture and US capability to deploy world-wide on short notice to meet evolving national security threats.