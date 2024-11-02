Israel says it killed Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab in airstrike

WEB DESK

The Israeli military has announced yesterday that it had killed senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab in an airstrike in Khan Younis. Kassab was described as one of the last remaining high-ranking Hamas figures involved in coordinating with other factions in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Hamas confirmed Kassab’s death in a statement, saying he was killed alongside Ayman Ayesh, another Hamas official, in an Israeli strike on their vehicle. Hamas sources told to a media agency that while Kassab held a leadership role in Gaza, he was not part of the organization’s political decision-making office.