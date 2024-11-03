THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Foreign Ministers of India & Thailand discuss bilateral ties, multilateral cooperation

Nov 2, 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Maris Sangiampongsa who is on a four-day visit to India, today met External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in New Delhi.

In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, the Thai Foreign Minister’s visit for the Royal Kathina ceremony exemplifies the longstanding historical and cultural relations between the two countries. They discussed India-Thailand ties, multilateral cooperation and regional developments.

Mr. Sangiampongsa arrived in New Delhi on Thursday. He exchanged views with members of the Vivekananda International Foundation yesterday in New Delhi and delivered a special address on “Towards the Asian Century of Dhamma,”. He emphasized that Thailand and India have crucial role in spreading the teachings of Lord Buddha across the world in order to promote peace and sustainability.

