Jaishankar to be on 6 day visit to Australia and Singapore

Nov 2, 2024

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on a six day visit to Australia and Singapore from tomorrow. During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar will travel to Brisbane and inaugurate India’s 4th consulate in Australia. He will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

The External Affairs Minister will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House. He is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, members of the Indian diaspora, business community, media and think tanks.

On the second leg of the visit, Dr Jaishankar will travel to Singapore for an official visit on 8th of this month, during which he will address the 8th Roundtable of ASEAN – India Network of Think Tanks. He will also meet the leadership of Singapore to review the close partnership between the two countries and explore avenues to further enhance the bilateral relationship.

