Canada puts India in ‘cyberthreat adversary’ list, accuses it of ‘likely spying’

WEB DESK

Amidst the growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the Justin Trudeau government has put India in a list of cyberthreat adversaries, while also suggesting that state-sponsored actors could be spying against it.

In its latest report titled ‘National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026’, the government of Canada indicated that state-sponsored actors from India may be involved in espionage activities against it. Amid the ongoing diplomatic disputes, India ranks fifth in the report, following China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

“We assess that Indian state-sponsored cyber threat actors likely conduct cyber threat activity against Government of Canada networks for the purpose of espionage,” the report states.

Released on October 30 by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre), part of the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSE), the NCTA 2025-2026 highlights threats facing Canadian individuals and organisations. While previous National Cyber Threat Assessments in 2018, 2020, and 2023-24 omitted mention of India, the 2025-26 report includes India alongside China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea in the ‘Cyber Threat from State Adversaries’ section, addressing the state-sponsored cyber threat landscape in Canada.