2nd edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference concluded in New Delhi

The second edition of the bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference 2024 concluded in New Delhi yesterday. This four day conference was focused on contemporary security paradigms, and critical analysis to further enhance the combat capability of the Navy and synergise operations with the other Services. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the bi-annual conference on the third day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh acknowledged the Indian Navy’s efforts in maintaining maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. He also appreciated the key role played by the Indian Navy in protecting the critical commodities transiting through the Gulf of Aden.