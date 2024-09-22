THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

DEFENCE

2nd edition of Naval Commanders’ Conference concluded in New Delhi

Sep 21, 2024

The second edition of the bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference 2024 concluded in New Delhi yesterday. This four day conference was focused on contemporary security paradigms, and critical analysis to further enhance the combat capability of the Navy and synergise operations with the other Services. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the bi-annual conference on the third day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Singh acknowledged the Indian Navy’s efforts in maintaining maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region. He also appreciated the key role played by the Indian Navy in protecting the critical commodities transiting through the Gulf of Aden.

Related Post

DEFENCE

IAF completes Exercise Eastern Bridge-7 with Royal Air Force of Oman in Masirah, Oman

Sep 21, 2024
DEFENCE

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh appointed as next Chief of Air Staff

Sep 21, 2024
DEFENCE

2nd Naval Commanders’ Conference to Begin on Sept 17

Sep 16, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

नाजिरा बानो ने गुजरात के वडोदरा में आयोजित प्रथम खेलो इंडिया महिला ताइक्वांडो लीग चरण एक में अंडर -30 वर्ग में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर अपने क्षेत्र को गौरवान्वित किया  

September 21, 2024
HINDI SECTION

केंद्र सरकार ने युवाओं में तंबाकू के सेवन की समस्‍या से निपटने के लिए राज्यों को परामर्श जारी किया है

September 21, 2024
HINDI SECTION

कांग्रेस पार्टी, राहुल गांधी को धमकी देने के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी- कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

September 21, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr PK Mishra pitches for diverse insurance solutions

September 21, 2024