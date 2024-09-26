DRDO signs MoU with IIT Delhi to develop Light Weight Bullet Proof jackets

Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi to develop Light Weight Bullet Proof Jackets named Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat.

In a statement, DRDO Secretary, Dr. Samir V Kamat said that the Light Weight Bullet Proof Jacket exemplifies the effective ecosystem of successful defence Research and Development by DRDO, academia and the industry.

Defence Ministry said that the jackets have been created from polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material. It is also said that these jackets have met the highest threat levels and are lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in the respective General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army.