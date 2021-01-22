24th Hunar Haat with ‘Vocal for Local’ theme begins at Awadh Shilp Gram in UP

AMN

In Uttar Pradesh, the 24th Hunar Haat with the theme of Vocal for Local has started today at Awadh Shilp Gram in Lucknow. It will be continued till 4th of February. Artisans and craftsmen from 31 States and Union Territories are participating in the Hunar Hatt. About 500 artisans and craftsmen and culinary experts from different States and UTs have come to Hunar Haat for display and sale of their handmade products.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the Hunar Haat tomorrow. On this occasion, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr. Dinesh Sharma, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Khadi and Village Industries and MSME Minister Sidharth Nath Singh, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman V. K. Saxena will also grace the occasion.

Talking to media persons in Lucknow today, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the Hunar Haat has proved to be immensely beneficial and encouraging for artisans and craftsmen. He said, more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment opportunities in the last five years through Hunar Haat. Mr. Naqvi said that the Hunar Haat is also available at virtual and online platforms. People from the country and abroad are able to buy Hunar Haat products online.