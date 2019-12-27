21 Trains delayed due to bad weather in Delhi

AMN

Cold wave continued unabated in the national capital today. Twenty-one trains were delayed for a maximum of six hours in North India due to weather conditions. The minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal last night.

Met department said, the city will witness clear sky and severe cold day conditions. The maximum temperature will hover around 15 degrees Celsius. With a numbing cold continuing to sweep Delhi-NCR, the region is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901.