Rallies held across country in support and against CAA

AMN / WEB DESK

Several rallies were held different parts of the country today in support and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a rally at Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah blamed the opposition for misleading the people over CAA. He urged the opposition not to misguide and divide people over this Act.

Rally was organised to highlight the achievements and development works carried out during two years tenure of BJP government in the state.

While addressing a massive rally in Shimla the Union Home Minister accused Congress and other opposition parties for spreading rumours over Citizenship Amendment Act. He assured once again that no member from the minority community will lose citizenship by CAA as it pertains to provide citizenship and not to take away.

He further stated that earlier government compromised national security by not taking strong action against terrorism but the BJP government stopped all infiltrations to safeguard its peoples’ interest by carrying out surgical and airstrikes.

On this occasion Union home minister highlighted various welfare schemes of state and central governments running successfully in the state. He praised Jairam Thakur Government for bringing over 13000 crores MoUs on the ground at a very short span of time.

Two peaceful protests took place in Mumbai today over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, not very far from each other. While hundreds of students and social activists have gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to protest against the Citizenship Act, four kilometres away, at the August Kranti Maidan, hundreds have turned up in support of the law that for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India.

An activist, protesting against the Citizenship Act, told NDTV that the combination of Citizenship Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register will be a repeat of demonetization.

“CAA, NRC and NPR is not only a religious issue, it will affect everybody. We do not want demonetization Part 2,” the activist said.

“NPR is the first step to NRC. We are being fooled. This protest will not stop, this will continue till the Act is reversed,” said another student.

Another protester said “This is an authoritarian regime. It thinks they can do anything. It is this government’s responsibility to protect and not oppose the Constitution.”

Many actors and celebrities too are at the protest site at Azad Maidan.