इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2019 04:20:33      انڈین آواز
Indian Air Force Bids farewell to MiG 27

WEB DESK

The MiG-27, which proved to be an ace attacker during the 1999 Kargil War roared through the skies for one last time today after serving the Indian Air Force for over three decades.

The swing-wing fighter has been the backbone of ground-attack fleet of the Air Force for several decades and the IAF bidding adieu to its squadron of seven aircraft from Jodhpur Air Base. Veteran air warriors along with serving air warriors in large numbers are taking part in the ceremony. Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief South Western Air Command Air Marshal SK Ghotia presiding over the wind down ceremony. The Aircrafts also received water salute at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

Defence Ministry said, the upgraded variant of this last swing-wing fleet has been the pride of IAF strike fleet since 2006. All other variants, such as MiG-23 BN and MiG-23 MF and the pure MiG-27 have already retired from IAF. It said, the fleet earned its glory in the historic Kargil conflict when it delivered rockets and bombs with accuracy on enemy positions. The fleet also took active part in Operation Parakram.

The Number 29 Squadron is the only unit in the IAF operating the MiG-27 upgrades. The upgraded version, because of its survivability, has participated in numerous national and international exercises.

The Ministry said, the Squadron was raised on March 10, 1958, at Air Force Station Halwara with Ouragan (Toofani) aircraft. Over the years, the Squadron has been equipped with numerous types of fighters such as MiG-21 Type 77, MiG-21 Type 96, MiG-27 ML and MiG-27 upgrade.

The lethal aircraft, for their role during the 1999 Kargil War, earned the moniker ‘Bahadur’ from IAF pilots.

