2020 Delhi Riots: Court Orders FIR Against Kapil Mishra, Others

A Local court in Delhi today directed the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and further investigation against Delhi Law and Justice Minister and BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his alleged role in the 2020 riots in the northeastern part of the city.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia allowed the application of the complainant, Yamuna Vihar resident Mohammad Ilyas, who had sought an FIR against Mishra as well as the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Dayalpur police station and five others, including MLA Mohan Singh Bisht and former party legislator Jagdish Pradhan. While allowing the plea, the judge noted that a cognizable offence was made out against Mishra.

Communal violence had rocked northeast Delhi in February 2020 that left 53 people dead, more than 500 injured, and property worth crores damaged.

Today, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia said there is “prime facie” evidence of a cognisable offence against him that requires an investigation.

“It is clear that Mishra was in the area at the time of the alleged offence… further probe is required,” the judge said.

Mr Chaurasia was hearing arguments on a plea filed by a Yamuna Vihar resident, Mohammad Ilyas, seeking registration of a First Information Report against Kapil Mishra and five others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, former BJP MLA Jagdish Pradhan and then Station House Officer of Dayalpur police station.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad had told the court that Mishra’s role had already been investigated in the larger conspiracy behind the riots and nothing incriminating was found against him.

Ilyas, who was represented in court by Mehmood Pracha, had said in his complaint that he saw Mishra and others blocking a road in Northeast Delhi’s Kardampuri and destroying vendors’ carts. He had also claimed that the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northeast Delhi, was standing next to Mishra along with other police personnel, and warning the protestors to vacate the area or face consequences.

The complainant had also stated that he saw the then Dayalpur SHO, along with BJP leaders Pradhan and Bisht, vandalising mosques across Northeast Delhi.