Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

18 Killed in Blast at Gujarat Firecracker Factory, Rescue Ops Underway

Apr 1, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 18 eighteen persons were killed and five others injured after a blast took place at a firecracker warehouse led to a blaze and collapse of the building in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place in an industrial area near Deesa town at around 9.45 am.

“As many as 18 persons died in the incident, and five others are injured after the slab of the building collapsed following a massive blast,” Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said.

He said the victims were workers from Madhya Pradesh and their family members, and most of them died after the slab collapsed on them. The unit was meant to store firecrackers, and so far no clue has been found that firecrackers were being manufactured, Makwana said. Earlier, officials had said it was a factory. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured persons.

“The incident of the death of workers due to fire and slab collapse in a firecracker godown in Deesa is heart-breaking. My heartfelt condolences are with the relatives of the deceased in this hour of grief,” Patel said in a post on X. “I am in constant touch with the administration regarding the relief, rescue and treatment work in this accident. I have instructed the administration to ensure that the injured get proper treatment at the earliest. The state government will provide an assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured,” he said.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

Govt to take up Waqf Bill 2025 for consideration, passing tomorrow, TDP, JDU likely to support Bill

Apr 1, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

People across India celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and unity

Mar 31, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Crescent moon for Eid sighted in India confirming celebrations for March 31

Mar 30, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

18 Killed in Blast at Gujarat Firecracker Factory, Rescue Ops Underway

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Govt to take up Waqf Bill 2025 for consideration, passing tomorrow, TDP, JDU likely to support Bill

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Moody’s projects India’s GROWTH at 6.5% , leading G-20 Nations

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Yogi criticizes Hindi language controversy, stresses linguistic unity, employment

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!