Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Govt to take up Waqf Bill 2025 for consideration, passing tomorrow, TDP, JDU likely to support Bill

Apr 1, 2025

AMN

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will come up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Talking to the media at Parliament House today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also holds the Charge of the Minority Affairs Ministry, said it has been decided to have eight hours of discussion on the Bill in the House.

He added that during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it has been agreed that the time of the discussion may be increased after taking the sense of the House. He added that the government is ready to answer all the questions about the bill. The Minister alleged that opposition parties are against the legislation due to their appeasement politics.

Govt to take up Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 for consideration, passing tomorrow

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

18 Killed in Blast at Gujarat Firecracker Factory, Rescue Ops Underway

Apr 1, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

People across India celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and unity

Mar 31, 2025
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Crescent moon for Eid sighted in India confirming celebrations for March 31

Mar 30, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

18 Killed in Blast at Gujarat Firecracker Factory, Rescue Ops Underway

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Govt to take up Waqf Bill 2025 for consideration, passing tomorrow, TDP, JDU likely to support Bill

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Moody’s projects India’s GROWTH at 6.5% , leading G-20 Nations

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Yogi criticizes Hindi language controversy, stresses linguistic unity, employment

1 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!