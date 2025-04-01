Govt to take up Waqf Bill 2025 for consideration, passing tomorrow, TDP, JDU likely to support Bill

AMN

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will come up for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Talking to the media at Parliament House today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who also holds the Charge of the Minority Affairs Ministry, said it has been decided to have eight hours of discussion on the Bill in the House.

He added that during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it has been agreed that the time of the discussion may be increased after taking the sense of the House. He added that the government is ready to answer all the questions about the bill. The Minister alleged that opposition parties are against the legislation due to their appeasement politics.