People across India celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with joy and unity

AMN

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm in various parts of the country on Monday. The devotees attired in their best thronged Eidgahs and mosques to offer Eid prayers. Later they exchanged Eid greetings. The festival marks the culmination of fasting month of Ramzan.



In Delhi, main congregations were held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and Shahi Eidgah. Speaking on the occasion, the Imams, who led the prayers appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country. Elaborate security arrangements had been made for the occasion. Reports of Eid celebrations have also come in from other parts of the country.

The day began with prayers at mosques and open grounds, followed by visits to relatives and friends, where the tradition of exchanging sweets and gifts continued to foster bonds of love and togetherness.

In rural areas, small gatherings and family feasts created an equally heartwarming atmosphere, where the essence of Eid was celebrated through acts of charity, the giving of Zakat, and the spirit of giving.

The celebrations are not only about food but also about spreading peace, goodwill, and joy.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others.