Crescent moon for Eid sighted in India confirming celebrations for March 31

The crescent moon for Eid ul-Fitr has been sighted in India, confirming the celebrations for Monday, March 31, 2025. The moon was sighted in Lucknow on Sunday evening, and Chairman of the Central Moon Sighting Committee, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali announced that Eid will be celebrated on March 31. Namaz will be offered at 10 am in Lucknow Eidgah.

Lucknow Eidgah Imam, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said that the Islamic Centre of India has issued an advisory in which we have appealed to the Muslim community to reach Eidgah and Mosque as soon as possible and not offer Namaz on roads and offer Namaz inside the Eidgah only. After the Namaz, pray for the safety and security of our country.

High security arrangements have been made across state for the festival. Special attention will be given to highly sensitive locations with adequate police force deployment.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the Shawwal (first day of Islamic month Shawwal) crescent has been sighted across Kashmir region this evening.

This has confirmed that Eid Ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

The Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam confirmed that enough witnesses from across J&K have confirmed the sighting of Shawwal moon, marking the end of holy month of Ramadhan.

Eid ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals in Islam that is celebrated with special prayers, feasting, and acts of charity.

Markets in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir region, saw a surge in shopping as families prepared for the festival, purchasing traditional sweets, clothing, and gifts. Bakeries and confectionery shops remained crowded.

LG Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Cabinet Ministers and other prominent personalities have greeted people on the eve of Eid Ul Fitr.

Telangana state will celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr tomorrow, as the crescent moon was sighted this evening. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon Sighting Committee, conducted its customary meeting to determine the day of Eid ul-Fitr at the Hussaini Building near Moazzam Jahi Market in Hyderabad.

After month-long fastings during the month of Ramadan, the celebrations will begin tomorrow after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs in Hyderabad and other cities in the state. Earlier, the state government and educational institutions declared holiday tomorrow and the day after for Eid and the following Day of Ramzan.

The major congregation will be at Eidgah Mir Alam and Makkah Masjid at Charminar at 10 AM. Thousands of Namazis are expected to take part in these places.

Hyderabad police have issued traffic advisory from 7AM to 11AM at various places in Twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad in view of large gatherings for special prayers at various Eidgahs and Masjids.

Our Correspondent says, the markets in Hyderabad started gearing up for tonight’s rush following the announcement of the Eid Ul-Fitr tomorrow.