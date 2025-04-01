AIMPLB appeals all secular parties not to supports Waqf Bill in Parliament

AMN / New Delhi



The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has appealed to all secular political parties, including BJP allies and MPs, to strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill and never vote in favour of it.



All India Muslim Personal Law Board President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has appealed to all secular parties and MPs of the country to not only strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill when it is presented in Parliament tomorrow but also to use their votes against it to thwart the BJP’s communal agenda. He said that this bill is not only divisive and unjust but also directly contradicts Articles 14/25/ and/26 of the Fundamental Rights of the Constitution of India.



He said that through this bill, BJP wants to weaken the Waqf laws and pave the way for usurping and destroying Waqf properties. Despite the existence of the Places of Worship Act, the issue of searching for a temple in every mosque is getting longer. Now if this amendment bill is passed, there will be a flood of government and non-government claims on Waqf properties and it will become easier to snatch them away by the Collector and DM.

The Board President further said in his appeal that through these amendments, the abolition of Waqf by user, the abolition of exemption from the Law of Limitation, the inclusion of non-Muslim members in the Waqf Board and the Central Waqf Council and the reduction of the powers of the Waqf Tribunal are such amendments that will eliminate the protections enjoyed by Waqf properties.

Similarly, the inclusion of the government (Central and State Governments, Municipal Corporations and Semi-Autonomous Bodies) in this Act and the disposal of government claims by the Collector or DM instead of the Waqf Tribunal is an amendment that will justify the government’s illegal encroachment on Waqf properties.

It is also important to mention here that all these are the same protections that are also enjoyed by Waqf properties of other religions in the country. Therefore, targeting only the Waqf properties of Muslims is based on discrimination and injustice.



Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani further said in his appeal that our country is known all over the world for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and respect for each other’s religion, customs and festivals. But unfortunately, at present, those elements have taken over the country who want to destroy this atmosphere of communal harmony and create anarchy and chaos in the country.

وقف ترمیمی بل منظور نہ ہونے دیں

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کے صدر کی ممبران پارلیمنٹ سے اپیل

نئی دہلی، یکم اپریل 2025

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ نے تمام سیکولر سیاسی پارٹیوں بشمول بی جے پی کی حلیف جماعتوں اور ممبران پارلیمنٹ سے اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ وقف ترمیمی بل کی پرزور مخالفت کریں اور اس کی حمایت میں ہرگز ووٹ نہ دیں۔

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کے صدر مولانا خالد سیف اللہ رحمانی نے ملک کی تمام سیکولر پارٹیوں اور ممبران پارلیمنٹ سے اپیل کی ہے کہ وہ جب کل پارلیمنٹ میں وقف ترمیمی بل پیش ہو تو نہ صرف اس کی پرزور مخالفت کریں بلکہ اس کے خلاف اپنے ووٹ کا استعمال کرکے بی جے پی کے فرقہ وارانہ ایجنڈے کو ناکام بنائیں۔ انہوں نے کہا کہ یہ بل نہ صرف تفریق اور ناانصافی پر مبنی ہے بلکہ دستور ھند کے بنیادی حقوق کی دفعات 14/25/ اور/26 سے راست متصادم بھی ہے۔

انہوں نے کہا کہ بی جے پی اس بل کے ذریعہ وقف قانوں کو کمزور اور وقف املاک کو ہڑپنے نیز انہیں تباہ وبرباد کرنے کا راستہ ہموار کرنا چاہتی ہے۔ ویسے بھی ورشپ پلیسیز ایکٹ کی موجودگی کے باوجود ہر مسجد میں مندر کی تلاش کا معاملہ طول پکڑتا جارہا ہے۔ اب اگر یہ ترمیمی بل منظورکرلیا گیا تو اوقافی املاک پر حکومتی و غیر حکومتی دعوؤں کی باڑھ آجائے گی اور کلکٹر و ڈی ایم کے ذریعہ انہیں ہتیانا آسان ہوجائے گا۔

بورڈ کے صدر نے اپنی اپیل میں آگے کہاکہ ان ترمیمات کے ذریعہ وقف بائی یوزر کا خاتمہ ، لا آف لمیٹیشن سے استثنی کا ختم کیا جانا، وقف بورڈ اور سینٹرل وقف کونسل میں غیر مسلم ممبران کی شمولیت اور وقف ٹریبونل کے اختیارات کا کم کیا جانا ایسی ترمیمات ہیں جو وقف املاک کو حاصل تحفظات کو ختم کردے گی۔ اسی طرح اس ایکٹ میں حکومت( مرکزی و ریاستی حکومت، میونسپل کارپوریشن اور سیمی آٹونامس باڈیز) کی شمولیت اور حکومتی دعوؤں کا نمٹارہ وقف ٹریبونل کے بجائے کلکٹر یا ڈی ایم کے ذریعہ کیا جانا ایسی ترمیم ہے جو وقف املاک پر حکومت کے ناجائز قبضوں کو جواز فراہم کردے گی۔ یہاں یہ بات بتانا بھی ضروری ہے کہ یہ سب وہ تحفظات ہیں جو ملک میں دیگر مذاہب کی وقف املاک کو بھی حاصل ہیں۔ لہذا صرف مسلمانوں کی وقف املاک کو ٹارگیٹ کرنا تفریق و ناانصافی پر مبنی ہے۔

مولانا خالد سیف اللہ رحمانی نے اپنی اپیل میں آگے کہا کہ ہمارا ملک ہندو مسلم بھائی چارے اور ایک دوسرے کے مذہب، رسوم و رواج اور تہواروں کے احترام کے حوالے سے پوری دنیا میں جانا جاتا ہے۔ لیکن بدقسمتی اس وقت ان عناصر نے ملک کی زمام کار اپنے ہاتھ میں لے لی ہے جو فرقہ وارانہ ہم آہنگی کی اس فضا کو تباہ کرکے ملک میں انارکی وانتشار پیدا کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ مجھے آپ کی ذات سے اور آپ کی پارٹی سے پوری امید ہے کہ کل آپ بی جے پی کے اس فرقہ وارانہ ایجنڈے کو ناکام بنا دیں گے۔