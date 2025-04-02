Waqf Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha amid uproar by Opposition

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Waqf bill, which seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 that governs the management of properties donated by Muslims, was tabled in Parliament by minister Kiren Rijiju amid uproar.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Bill as he tabled it in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, saying the previous Congress government would have given Parliament and airport lands to the waqf had not the BJP come to power in 2014.

“The UPA government would have given the Parliament and airport lands to the waqf. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped Parliament takeover by waqf,” Rijiju said amid sloganeering and protests by the opposition.

Rijiju said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is in the interest of the country. He said, not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Speaking to media in New Delhi today, Mr Rijiju criticized those who are opposing the bill, saying that they are doing it for political reasons.

Echoing the same view, Minister of State for Social Justice BL Verma said this bill is in the interest of the Muslims. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi works with the spirit of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that the entire opposition had suggested amendments to the Waqf Amendment Bill, but the government did not agree. He said that if the bill comes in the same form, then it is against the basic spirit of the Indian Constitution.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will oppose the bill. He alleged that the BJP will sell Waqf land as it was done in the case of Railways and Defence land.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said his party will support the Bill in the House. He alleged that no work was done for the betterment of Muslims during the RJD and Congress rule in Bihar.

CPI (M) MP John Britta alleged that the Waqf Amendment Bill is intended to create polarization in society and that the opposition will oppose it.