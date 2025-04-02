Waqf Bill has nothing to do with religious practice, only deals with Waqf properties: Kiren Rijijju

AMN

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 as reported by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, has been moved in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing today. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijijju moved the bill, saying that it has nothing to do with the religious practice of Muslims and it only deals with the properties related to Waqf Boards.

He said the government wants to make the Waqf Boards inclusive and secular. He also added that the legislation is not intended for the management of the Masjid. The Minister termed this legislation a prospective saying that it is not retrospective and not intended to confiscate anyone’s property.

The Minister said, as per the present bill, the Waqf Boards will have representations of different Muslim sects, women, non-Muslims and others. He accused the opposition of misleading people over the Bill. He said that in the present Act, some provisions were misused to declare any land as Waqf property in the country. He said that during the UPA rule in 2013, the amendments were made in the Waqf Act, which had an overriding effect on other laws. He said a total of 123 properties in the national capital were transferred to the Delhi Waqf Board during Congress rule. He added that the Joint Parliamentary Committee as well as the government, had a wider consultation with the stakeholders while framing the legislation. He questioned that if India has the highest Waqf properties in the world, then why are Indian Muslims still poor?

Initiating the discussion, Gaurav Gogoi of Congress accused the government of misleading the people on this bill. He said this bill is against the constitution. He alleged that through this bill, the government wants to dilute the constitution, defame minorities and divide Indian society. He also rejected Mr. Rijiju’s allegations that a total of 123 properties in Delhi were transferred to the Delhi Waqf Board during Congress rule. The Congress leader said the amendments in the current Act will create more problems. The discussion is underway.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, the bill has been brought after detailed deliberations by the Joint Parliament Committee as approved by the Cabinet.