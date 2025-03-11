20 % hike in wages of Khadi artisans from 1st April

AMN/ WEB DESK

The wages of Khadi artisans will be increased by 20 percent from April 1st this year. Addressing the media in New Delhi, the Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Manoj Kumar, said that presently, spinners receive 12 rupees and 50 paise per hank for spinning on the charkha, which will now be increased to 15 rupees per hank. He stated that over the last eleven years, the government has implemented a historic 275 percent increase in the wages of Khadi artisans. Mr. Kumar added that the Khadi Revolution has brought about a transformative change in the lives of artisans.