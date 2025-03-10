Wildlife tourism will increase employment in MP: CM Dr. Yadav

CM Inaugurates of Madhya Pradesh’s 9th “Madhav Tiger Reserve” in Shivpuri



By Andalib Akhter

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav today said that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential for wildlife tourism adding that new Madhav Tiger Reserve will create history. “This region, already home to bears, leopards, deer, chinkaras, wolves, jackals, porcupines, pythons, and vultures, will now be recognized for tiger rehabilitation as well” said CM while inaugurating the newly established “Madhav Tiger Reserve” in Shivpuri.

This is Madhya Pradesh’s 9th and the country’s 58th national tiger reserve. During the event, Dr. Yadav released a tigress brought as part of the reintroduction process into the open habitat of the reserve.

He remarked that this day is historic for the Chambal region, as the Madhav Tiger Reserve is witnessing the reestablishment of tigers. CM thanked the conservation efforts led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has been granted its 9th national tiger reserve. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the central government’s support. He also unveiled the official logo of the tiger reserve and inaugurated its boundary wall.

A Unique Coexistence of Wildlife and Humans in Chambal

Dr. Yadav emphasized that the state government is making every possible effort to boost wildlife tourism in the Chambal region. Madhya Pradesh is rich in forest resources and home to a large number of wildlife species. With cheetahs in Kuno, gharials in the Chambal River, and now tigers in Madhav National Park, the area is set to become a major tourist attraction. Chambal is a rare place where wildlife and humans coexist harmoniously. With the state government’s initiatives, tourism in this region will flourish, creating employment opportunities and paving the way for new developmental projects in the Gwalior-Chambal area.

The Roar of Tigers Will Now Resonate in Chambal

Dr. Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in India and the world, earning it the title of “Tiger State.” The Chambal region was the only remaining area in the state without tiger movement, and this gap has now been filled. On the birth anniversary of Late Madhavrao Scindia, the inauguration of this tiger reserve marks another step towards the holistic development of the state. The Chief Minister stressed the immense potential for wildlife tourism in Madhya Pradesh, stating that the Madhav Tiger Reserve will create history. This region, already home to bears, leopards, deer, chinkaras, wolves, jackals, porcupines, pythons, and vultures, will now be recognized for tiger rehabilitation as well.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to wildlife conservation, Dr. Yadav stated that while developing the new tiger reserve, special care will be taken to maintain the coexistence of other species. He clarified that this is not a zoo but an open habitat, accessible to both wildlife and the general public. As part of the event, the Chief Minister unveiled the Madhav Tiger Reserve logo and inaugurated the boundary wall of Madhav National Park.

Strong Prospects for Wildlife Tourism in Chambal: Union Minister Scindia

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr. Yadav for gifting the historic Madhav Tiger Reserve to the Gwalior-Chambal region. He noted that after Panna Tiger Reserve, this is the third national park in Madhya Pradesh to be revived. This development has significantly boosted the prospects for wildlife tourism in the Chambal region. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the extinct cheetah has been successfully reintroduced into Kuno National Park. Previously, on March 10, 2023, three tigers were released into Madhav National Park, and today, another tigress has been introduced. With the combined area of Kuno and Madhav Tiger Reserves exceeding 3,000 square kilometers, this region will play a key role in wildlife conservation.

Union Minister Scindia assured full support in the development of Madhav Tiger Reserve alongside Chief Minister Dr. Yadav. The event was attended by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Energy Minister Shri Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Minister of State for Forests Shri Dilip Singh Ahirwar, and several other public representatives.